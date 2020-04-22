The State’s Commissioner for Health Patrick Okundia announced the officer’s death on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, describing it as unfortunate.

Okundia said it’s not clear how the police officer contracted the disease. He added that diseased didn’t show symptoms of coronavirus at initial stage of his illness.

He said, “We had an unfortunate situation of a 57-year-old police officer, who passed on yesterday.

“It is not very clear how he got the infection but he developed some illnesses. Initially, there was no evidence of suspicion of coronavirus disease, but when the symptoms started getting worse, he was treated at the police clinic.

“About two days before he died, our surveillance team was called to have a look and it was in that process that they took his sample and sent it to the laboratory, while he continued with his drugs.

“He was consequently placed on self-isolation. However, the result came out positive. Before we could get to his house to move him out, the man had died. It is really unfortunate, as the result came after the man had died.”

Currently, Edo state has 15 cases of coronavirus.