ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor

News Agency Of Nigeria

On sighting the Police, a gun battle ensued and one male suspect sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor (The Sun)
Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor (The Sun)

Recommended articles

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Moses Yamu made this known on Tuesday in Benin. Yamu said that the suspect allegedly ambushed his victim, Iyobo Ighodaro, who was in his silver-coloured Mercedes Benz C350 car at gunpoint and abducted him.

Yamu said one Valentine Igbinevbo reported the matter at the Ugbowo Police Station on September 15. He said the Divisional Police Officer, CSP John Emmanuel, swiftly mobilised and led a surveillance team to track the suspects to their hideout in Egor, on the outskirts of Benin.

At the hideout, he said the suspects were negotiating for ransom using the victim’s phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

On sighting the Police, a gun battle ensued and one male suspect, whose identity is yet unknown, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

“The second is believed to have narrowly escaped with gunshot injuries.

“The operatives recovered the said vehicle, one cut-to-size gun, one live cartridge, a cutlass and three phones.

“The victim was rescued unhurt, received medical attention and reunited with his loved ones while the corpse of the suspect was deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH),” he said.

The police spokesperson quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Nemi Iwo, as commending the DPO and his operatives for their effort in combating crime. The commissioner, however, warned all criminal elements in the state that their days were numbered if they continued in crime.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fresh concerns arise over alleged plot to manipulate Dangote PMS price

Fresh concerns arise over alleged plot to manipulate Dangote PMS price

UN pledges $6m relief for Maiduguri flood victims

UN pledges $6m relief for Maiduguri flood victims

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor

Edo 2024: PDP withdraws threat to boycott Saturday's polls

Edo 2024: PDP withdraws threat to boycott Saturday's polls

Shehu Sani, Sowunmi lead dialogue to address social media's role in governance

Shehu Sani, Sowunmi lead dialogue to address social media's role in governance

Tinubu approves national disaster relief fund amid Borno floods

Tinubu approves national disaster relief fund amid Borno floods

Sanwo-Olu reopens Odo Iya Alaro bridge, to punish Lagosians caught vandalising

Sanwo-Olu reopens Odo Iya Alaro bridge, to punish Lagosians caught vandalising

Chosen Church reacts to online mockery of viral 'AK-25' testimony

Chosen Church reacts to online mockery of viral 'AK-25' testimony

'Rice alone won't solve Nigeria's problems' - Atiku's aide to Tinubu

'Rice alone won't solve Nigeria's problems' - Atiku's aide to Tinubu

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes