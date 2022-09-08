Edo issues new guidelines ahead of Sept 12 school resumption

Egwakhide said no student or pupil in the state should be allowed to skip grade levels (classes) henceforth.

The directive, the permanent secretary said, was pursuant to the provisions of the National Policy on Education (6th Edition, 2013), the UBE Act 2004, and the ministry’s circular letter with Reference No: SVT.476/4 dated Jan. 6, 2012.

He charged all public and private basic and secondary schools in the state to ensure strict compliance.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that primary six class is compulsory in all primary schools.

“Skipping of grade levels (classes) is not acceptable; there must be a total adherence to the use of the National curriculum.

“The Edo State Ministry of Education Uniform Scheme of Work is now compulsory and there must be a total compliance with the harmonised school calendar of the ministry.

“Unqualified teachers are not acceptable in schools, while transfer certificate is now a must for admission into classes,” he said.

Egwakhide also noted that only the approved textbooks were allowed for instructions in schools, mandating guidance and counseling in all schools.

He directed all schools to begin the implementation of disarticulation policy in line with the 1:9:3:4 structure of education system.