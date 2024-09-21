ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ojogu noted that the association had expected the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct voter education for PWDs in their various local dialects.

Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo
Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo

Recommended articles

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent covering the election observed the issue at two different wards in the LGA, where four voters in wheelchairs struggled to find their polling units.

NAN reports that these PWDs and their aides could neither speak nor understand English or Pidgin, leaving them stranded at incorrect polling units.

They were only able to show their voter cards, which enabled them to be redirected to the correct units.

ADVERTISEMENT

At George Idah Primary School, Oredo Ward 2, which hosts units 2, 4, 5, 34, and 39, a voter in a wheelchair was found but was supposed to vote at a different unit outside the school.

Similarly, another PWD who could not communicate in English was found in Ward 4, Unit 19, Emokpia Primary School. However, her voter’s card indicated that she was assigned to vote at Idia College.

Reacting to the situation, Ann Ojogu, Edo State Chairperson of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), expressed regret over the challenges faced by the PWDs.

Ojogu noted that the association had expected the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct voter education for PWDs in their various local dialects.

She also lamented that JONAPWD could not sensitise the different clusters of PWDs using local dialects due to financial constraints.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lack of funding was a challenge for us to go around the state and provide voter education in local dialects,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operations

FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operations

Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo

Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo

Edo Election: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to IReV portal

Edo Election: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to IReV portal

Soludo confident of APGA’s landslide victory in Anambra council elections

Soludo confident of APGA’s landslide victory in Anambra council elections

EFCC hands over €5100 recovered from romance fraudster to Spanish Ambassador

EFCC hands over €5100 recovered from romance fraudster to Spanish Ambassador

Ighodalo wipes floor with Akpata, Okpebholo at Obaseki's polling unit

Ighodalo wipes floor with Akpata, Okpebholo at Obaseki's polling unit

Akpata beaten at his polling unit by PDP's Ighodalo

Akpata beaten at his polling unit by PDP's Ighodalo

Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community/Illustration [Pulse]

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

President Bola Tinubu on state visit to China [Presidency]

Chinese envoy pledges to actualise all agreements signed during Tinubu's visit

Prof Bartholomew Nnaji

Enugu community accuses ex-minister of demolishing ancestral homes in land dispute

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar

Your days are numbered - Air Chief pledges sustained onslaught against bandits