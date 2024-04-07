ECOWAS Parliament Speaker thanks Tinubu, seeks collaboration to achieve objectives

Jibrin, who is also the parliament’s Acting Speaker, made this known at the closing of the Inaugural Session of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, on Saturday evening in Abuja.

He charged them to work resolutely to produce concrete and valuable results for ECOWAS, having accepted the responsibility of becoming elected representatives of their respective countries’ parliaments and inaugurated ECOWAS legislators.

“As you well know, we have deliberately chosen to be on this front. So, let’s join forces beyond our differences to remain true to our commitments and make history with our term of office. Therefore, let us work resolutely to produce concrete and valuable results for ECOWAS.

“Our responsibilities are heavy, and we must be aware of them and remain totally faithful to our commitments. That’s why we need to work together with intelligence, rigour, and determination to meet the major challenges that lie ahead.

“As you can see, Honourable Members, the mission we have been assigned is enormous but very exciting because it involves putting ourselves at the service of the Community to ensure its prosperity and emergence,” Jibrin said.

According to the Nigerian Deputy Senate President, the 6th ECOWAS Legislature will be counting on the subregional bloc’s lawmakers’ efforts, contributions and effective presence during parliament’s deliberations, going forward.

“Your passion, dedication, and commitment to achieving the objectives of the Parliament, will enable us to make ECOWAS an ECOWAS of peoples, where peace and prosperity reign for all.

“We are resolute in our mission to uphold peace and prosperity for the people of West Africa, and this Session has provided us with the platform to launch this noble endeavour,” Jibrin said.

The Acting ECOWAS Speaker noted that an integral part of the events that should have characterised the inaugural session of the Parliament was the election of a new Speaker.

He, however, expressed dismay that it did not happen due to the absence of Togolese lawmakers, who, by virtue of the Parliament’s Supplementary Act, should assume the speakership of the 6th Legislature.

Sen. Jibrin expressed solidarity with the Togo and pledged the Parliament’s full support in ensuring that the Togolese Representatives would be inaugurated soon to culminate in the election of a new Speaker.

While extolling the wisdom of the Sixth Legislature and the processes that led to the election of four Deputy Speakers, the lawmaker expressed satisfaction that the application of the Doctrine of Necessity was applied to restore order and uphold the sanctity of ECOWAS.

According to the Acting ECOWAS Parliament Speaker, the action taken by the Parliament marked the beginning of what would be a united Parliament that would be “speaking with one voice” in the interest of the Community.

He extended gratitude to the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, and ECOWAS Commission President, Dr Omar Toure, among others, for keeping the ECOWAS’ ship afloat.

“My heartfelt tribute, particularly to His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Republic of Nigeria. His unwavering leadership and profound interest in the ECOWAS Parliament were very instrumental in securing a smooth inaugural session of its sixth legislature.

“May I express my sincere thanks to the Acting Secretary General of the Parliament, Mr Bertin SOME, and to all the staff members of the Parliament, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of our work,” Sen. Jibrin added.