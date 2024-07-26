ECOWAS mission to Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso fruitful - UN envoy briefs Tinubu

Mohammed said this while briefing State House Correspondents on Friday after her meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

She said she visited the country to debrief President Tinubu on the visit of her delegation to Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

“We went to Ethiopia on a finance mission. We were able to debrief the president on the proposals that he had made to try to keep the dialogue going for some of the states that we have challenges with.

“But at the same time, we also looked for the possibilities to include economic development so that the people don’t suffer at the same time,” she said.

She said the countries had crises due to unconstitutional changes, and they must come back to a transition, a process to democracy.

“On the other hand, they have to also look at the development paradigm for their people where there is terrorism.

“But there is also a need to look at jobs, food security and energy. All those also have to continue.

“Now if they can display a roadmap that gives everyone some confidence that there is a return to democratic rule, then they will find support,” said Mohammed.

According to her, she believes that ECOWAS is a family, and regional integration is important for the region.

“And the proposal by ECOWAS at its last meeting to have President Faye of Senegal and President Faure of Togo continue that dialogue and engagement is a good one,” Mohammed added.

She said the response from the countries was that they felt they did not get the support of ECOWAS that they envisaged.

“There is a lack of understanding such that in some cases they are going ahead with their alliance, but at the same time, they expressed their priorities.