Umahi revealed this on Tuesday at his hometown, Uburu, when a delegation of Ezza clan where the airport was sited, paid him a Christmas homage, noting that constructing an international airport is not an easy task.

The governor said that the standard of the international airport being constructed in Ebonyi takes between six and 10 years to be completed in other places but that of Ebonyi would take only 18 months.

“The tarmac of the airport will be one-foot concrete pavement which is the highest in the world.

“The highest I know is eight inches concrete-base but this one will be one foot concrete pavement that is guaranteed to last for more than 50 years,” he said.

He later inaugurated a committee that would ensure the smooth payment of compensation for crops and economic trees to the owners of the land used for the construction.

Leader of the delegation and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala, commended the governor for appointing indigenes of the area into key positions.

Ugbala also thanked the governor for choosing the clan for the airport’s construction among other infrastructural projects sited in the area.