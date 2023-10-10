ADVERTISEMENT
Ebonyi Govt begins free transportation service for workers, students

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the 100-seater buses is to alleviate the sufferings of the residents in the state following the removal of fuel subsidy by the FG.

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru. [X:@FrancisNwifuru]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 100-seater buses procured by the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, was to alleviate the sufferings of the residents in the state following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal government.

Stanley Mbam, state Commissioner for Works and Transport said during the inauguration on Monday in Abakaliki that the buses, which were four in number, would go a long way in taking workers to their working places.

According to Mbam, the buses would be conveying workers and students from Abakaliki to Permanent Site of the state University (EBSU), Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu local government area of the state free of charge. Other routes include Abakaliki-Ikwo, Abakaliki to Centernary City, new government house amongst others.

“Now, you can see today we have gathered to flag off free transportation system in the state with this four 100-Seater Buses to cushion the effect of removal of fuel subsidy. It is free,” he added.

Fred Nwaogbaga, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport, said the buses would be designated at different destinations for workers and students. Oshim Nkwegu, SUG President Ebonyi State University, commended Gov Nwifuru on the initiative and his policies to reduce suffering of the poor masses in the state.

