Ebonyi Governor to support security agencies with vehicles

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nwifuru called for a synergy among security agencies, Local Government council chairmen and the newly appointed Special Assistants on Security in the State.

Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru.
Nwifuru made the promise at maiden State Security Council meeting in his office at the Centenary City, Abakaliki on Saturday.

The governor said the meeting became imperative to proffer solutions to security challenges in the state.

He said that the vehicles were to enable the personnel to access the rural areas in the course of their assignments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting had in attendance the Commissioner of Police and representatives of the military.

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services (DSS), Civil Defense, Federal Road Safety Corps. Nigeria Correctional Service and the newly appointed Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants on Internal Security amongst others were in attendance.

Nwifuru, therefore, called for a synergy among security agencies, Local Government council chairmen and the newly appointed Special Assistants on Security in the State.

“I am going to give all the necessary supports including provision of security vans to the security agencies and the new Special Assistants to enable them access rural areas in the course of their assignments.

“The Special Assistants on internal Security is to gather and make available useful information to security agencies for enforcement,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor recently appointed Special Assistants for each 17 council areas in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

