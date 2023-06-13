ADVERTISEMENT
'We'll hit the ground running,' Governor Nwifuru vows that he means business

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nwifuru says his government has the capacity to deliver good governance.

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru
Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru [Within Nigeria]

Nwifuru made the disclosure on Tuesday while swearing in the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Grace Umezurike.

The governor, who also swore in Prof Emmanuel Echiegu as his new Chief of Staff, said that government activities would peak after the commissioners' inauguration.

"We will hit the ground running and stop visitations which we have used the past two weeks to do. It is time to face governance as time waits for no one.

"We mean business and must deliver our promises to the people as contained in the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC)," he said.

He said that his government had the capacity to deliver the good governance noting that it paid attention to women in fulfilment of its campaign promises.

"I assure the new SSG of my cooperation as women have become the fulcrum of my admistration. This is unusual but it is a good development for the state," he said.

Nwifuru acknowledged that he had surprised many people with the mode of his appointments but urged for more patience.

"The people who did not get the appointments they sought should continue their earnest prayers as they can still be appointed," he said.

The governor disclosed that he would swear in commissioners of his administration on Tuesday, June 20.

Prof. Umezurike, the new SSG, thanked the governor on behalf of others for the appointments, pledging that they would not disappoint the state.

"You have given us the opportunity to learn and the fact is that life itself is a learning process," she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also swore in Chief Mathias Adum as his Principal Secretary, Timothy Nwachi, as the Deputy Chief of Staff among other aides.

