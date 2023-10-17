Ebonyi governor grants ₦2 million each to 500 street hawkers

The distribution ceremony took place at the inaugural session of the state's skills acquisition program, held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the Ochiudo Centenary City Secretariat in Abakaliki.

Governor Nwifuru, during the event, reiterated his administration's commitment to addressing the pressing issues of unemployment and empowerment across the 13 local government areas in the state.

Stressing the urgency of acquiring practical skills, he emphasised the significance of the newly established state center for skills development, which is now open for aspiring individuals seeking to enhance their capabilities.

"It is imperative to foster the growth of our youth. We have established the skill acquisition development center to empower our young people, enabling them to secure livelihoods and sustain themselves. Today, I officially launch the state's skill acquisition program in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen," declared Governor Nwifuru passionately.

Offia Nwali, the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, revealed that the beneficiaries currently undergoing training in diverse skills had previously engaged in street hawking in different parts of the country.

The program, which originally targeted 1,500 indigenes of Ebonyi State, commenced with the first batch of 500 entrepreneurs. Commissioner Nwali clarified that the program would proceed in batches, indicating the gradual expansion of this significant initiative.