Ebonyi, Cross River end boundary disputes, agree on rebuilding process

  • Published:
Ebonyi and Cross River states have agreed to end hostilities arising from various border disputes between the two states.

The states have also agreed to embark on construction of inter states bridges and roads to further cement the bond of brotherhood between them.

The resolutions were contained in a 10-point communiqué issued after an interstate peace building meeting held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Ebonyi governor, Chief Dave Umahi and Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River and representatives of the warring communities from both states.

The communiqué was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

According to the communiqué signed by leaders of the two states, Ebonyi Government was to construct 600 metres bridge across Oferekpe River in Ikwo axis, and 500 metres bridge at Ndibe Beach in Afikpo.

Cross River undertook to complement Ebonyi by constructing 7.2 kilometres road to link up with the federal highway coming from Ogada in Cross River to Oferekpe in Ebonyi.

Cross River also agreed to construct 19 kilometres road linking Ndibe Beach to Ugep or 17 kilometres road linking Ndibe Beach to Adim.

The meeting which was convened and co-chaired by Umahi of Ebonyi and his Cross River counterpart Ayade also resolved to end hostilities in their boundary areas.

Both governors directed the representatives of the disputed communities in attendance to return to their various communities and sensitise them on the way forward with a view to proffering solutions to the challenges at the disputed areas.

The governors also resolved that both states should submit a position paper on their boundary claims, annexing relevant legal documents, maps and communiqués of previous meetings within 30 days.

They said that arbitrators including National Boundary Commission, as third arbitrator would be appointed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as part of the resolutions, both states will carry out disarmament of the combatants.

They would thereafter grant amnesty to those who willingly handover the dangerous weapons in their possessions within a period of 90 days from Aug. 7.

