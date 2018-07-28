Pulse.ng logo
Ebonyi bans town unions’ elections till after 2019 general elections

Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. David Umahi on Internal Security, made the disclosure on Saturday in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Governors say there's no land for ranching in South East play

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi

The Ebonyi Government has banned the conduct of town unions’ elections across the state till after the 2019 general elections.

Ugbala said the decision was to ensure peace in the state.

He said that factors such as intrigues to oversee the N10million grants by the government for developmental projects in the communities and election interests among others, necessitated the ban.

“Most people are gearing up to oversee the N10 million grant by intrigues to change existing town unions’ leaderships.

“The town unions will oversee the construction of these projects though under the supervision of Local Government Area Councils and the state government.

“This development will create security problems in the state and the government in its wisdom, decided that the present town union leaderships’ remain till after the general elections.

“The individuals intriguing to oversee the N10 million grant should realise that people were in charge of the unions’ before such was granted and should be allowed to manage the funds,’’ he said.

The governor’s aide noted that politicians were also intriguing to change the town unions’ leaderships for political reasons and this would create unwarranted tension across the state.

“These individuals seek to install their loyalists and those who will contribute to their electoral success and this is undesirable to the government.

“Ensuring peace, harmony and security of lives and properties across the state is the government’s overriding interest.

“Those were the reasons for the cancellation of such elections in Effium community and Ohaukwu LGA as they were government’s decisions that must obeyed,’’ he said. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

