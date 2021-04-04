Ibenu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lokoja.

He said that Nigerians should live a life of sacrifice, love and forgiveness to guarantee peaceful coexistence in the nation.

The cleric said that Easter was all about sacrifice, love, forgiveness, peace and eternal life, which were the mission of Jesus Christ on the earth according to God’s divine plans.

He urged Christians to learn to wait on God, read and speak about their faith, pray together, pray for one another, the nation, Kogi and for humanity at large.

”I congratulate Christians and the entire humanity for the crucifixion and the eventual resurrection of Jesus Christ today being Easter Sunday.

”As we mark this occasion which actually marks the life of sacrifice, I call on all Christians, the people of Kogi, Nigerians and all of humanity to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice.

”Jesus Christ, even though, God, left everything in heaven for the sake of humanity to come down to our level.

”I call on everyone especially those who are in high positions to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice. Let our leaders be humble and become servant leaders.

”Jesus came to teach us servant leadership and in so doing he sacrificed and laid down his life for humanity.

”Jesus came to transform humanity and give eternal life, therefore, let us work for the transformation of our state, nation and humanity,” Ibenu said.

Quoting from the Bible in the book of John 3:16, he said: ”For God so loved the world and He gave His only begotten son; that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.”

He called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their differences to love their neighbour as themselves and to also strive to improve the lives of others.

”Christians, Muslims, pagans, let us embrace the life of sacrifice in our offices, homes and markets to make the life of everyone around us better.

The clergyman used the opportunity to urge Nigerians to pray that leaders would find solutions to the security challenges in the country.

According to him, the government is doing its best, we have talked and criticised enough, let us unite, come together and find solutions.

“We must not attach sentiments to security issues. Anybody who sheds blood, destroys property, cause mayhem in our nation is an enemy of Nigeria and an enemy of God.

“Let us pray for the success of our military and other security agencies, and partner them to give useful information that will help them to curb insecurity in the country.

”Peace be upon our nation Nigeria,” he declared.