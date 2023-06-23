ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS raises alarm over possible terrorist attacks during Sallah festivities

Nurudeen Shotayo

The DSS said reports had indicated plans to attack places of worship and recreational centres during the Sallah festivities.

DSS (guardian)
DSS (guardian)

Recommended articles

As Nigerian Muslims are gearing up for the Sallah celebrations on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the DSS said reports at its disposal indicated that plans are afoot by terrorists to attack worship and recreational centres.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Service, Peter Afunanya, on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Afunanya said the latest recovery of primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from suspected terrorists during a joint operation by the Service and its sister security agencies lent credence to the reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, urged members of the public, including operators of malls among other public places, to be vigilant and not hesitate to report any suspicious movement to security agencies.

"On its part, the DSS calls for vigilance prior to the Eid celebrations more so that reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities.

"This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists. Operators and patrons of public places including markets, malls etc are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies.

"Accordingly, the Service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities," the statement read in part.

The Service also stated that it carried out raids on criminal hideouts in Kogi and Nasarawa states on Monday in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kabir Bala. [DSS]
Kabir Bala. [DSS] Pulse Nigeria

The joint operation, which lasted three days, led to the elimination of a wanted gang leader identified as Kabir Bala, who was killed during a gun duel in Kogi.

Afunanya also stated that items recovered at the scene were one AK47 rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally-fabricated weapons, and two phones and charms.

A joint security team comprising the DSS, Nigerian Army, and Police carried out operations in Nasarawa and Kogi States. On June 19, 2023, along the Abuja- Keffi Expressway in Keffi LGA of Nasarawa State, the team apprehended Abubakar Muhammad (aka Abu Direba), a suspected gunrunner.

"During the operation, the team seized the following insidious items: 486 rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition;22 primed IEDs; N31,500 and One Volkswagen Golf vehicle with registration number- RBC202XA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, in another joint operation in the early hours of today, June 22, 2023, a team raided the hideout of Kabir Bala (aka Okwo), one-time jailbreaker and notorious gang leader in Ejule, Ofu LGA of Kogi State.

"Okwo and his gang members engaged the troops in a gun duel during which he was neutralised. Others, however, fled the area. Items recovered at the scene were one AK47 rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally fabricated weapons, two phones, and charms,” the statement added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS raises alarm over possible terrorist attacks during Sallah festivities

DSS raises alarm over possible terrorist attacks during Sallah festivities

LP Rep member denies asking Obi to concede defeat to Tinubu

LP Rep member denies asking Obi to concede defeat to Tinubu

NLC to introduce detention allowance for members

NLC to introduce detention allowance for members

18 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

18 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

FG assures Nigerians of improved power supply

FG assures Nigerians of improved power supply

INEC to begin review of 2023 general elections in July

INEC to begin review of 2023 general elections in July

New COAS's wife assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

New COAS's wife assumes office as 23rd NAOWA President

FAAC shares ₦786bn May revenue to FG, states, LGCs

FAAC shares ₦786bn May revenue to FG, states, LGCs

Nigeria ready for business, Tinubu tells business leaders in Paris

Nigeria ready for business, Tinubu tells business leaders in Paris

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace