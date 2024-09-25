ADVERTISEMENT
DSS directors meet to address security challenges in North-East

News Agency Of Nigeria

Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, Mohammed said the Service plays a critical role in maintaining peace and stability.

Men of the Department of State Services (DSS)
Men of the Department of State Services (DSS)

He stated this at the inauguration of the 17th conference of State Directors of the Department of State Service (DSS), on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Bakori said the devastating impact of security challenges in the region include terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, communal conflicts, and climate change.

“The region has faced numerous security challenges resulting in loss of lives, displacement of millions of people and significant setbacks to development and social cohesion,” he said.

Bakori, who is the Gombe State Director of DSS, said security goes beyond the absence of violence and stressed the need to create an environment where children can thrive, families feel safe, and education is pursued without fear.

According to him, the meeting aims to strengthen community resilience and community policing, strategic collaboration and partnerships with stakeholders to address the root causes of security challenges.

Bakori urged participants to commit to functional strategies and come up with solutions to make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

“Together, we can create a future where security is not just a dream but a reality for all citizens of the Northeast,” he said.

Governor Bala Mohammed underscored the importance of leveraging the DSS expertise in intelligence gathering to combat insecurity.

Represented by his deputy, Auwal Jatau, Mohammed said the Service plays a critical role in maintaining peace and stability.

He said that it was crucial to address the root causes of insecurity such as poverty, unemployment and social discontent for peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, Nafiu Bello, the DSS Director in Bauchi State, lauded Mohammed over his administration’s partnership with the Service and pledged to live up to expectations.

