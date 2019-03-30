The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had suspended the collation of the March 23 governorship elections in Rivers.

The commission has fixed April 2 and 5 for collation, announcement of the results already generated while there would be supplementary elections on April 15 in some areas in the state.

Mr Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the service disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the service was not under any instruction from any quarter to work against the process as alleged.

“As a professional agency, it will continue to adhere to the principles of justice and fairness,” he said.

Afunanya said that this was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance on non interference in the electoral process.

The spokesman said the service would partner with sister security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a level playing ground for all the contestants.