The Department of State Security (DSS) has confirmed that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, who suddenly disappeared after issuing social media comments critical of President Buhari, is in its custody.

Yakasai was a media aide of Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Yakasai had called on President Buhari to tender his resignation in the wake of a spate of kidnappings targeting school students.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 27, 2021, Peter Afunanya who is the DSS spokesperson, confirmed Yakasai's arrest.

“This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services. He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public,” the statement reads.

Governor Ganduje fired Yakasai from his position after his social media comments and arrest.