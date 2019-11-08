The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has received the court order to release Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 presidential election.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Sowore’s counsel, Femi Falana accused the DSS of refusing to release the convener of the RevolutionNow movement after perfecting his bail conditions.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1 am ahead of his #revolutionnow protest. He was later moved to Abuja, where he was being detained by the DSS.

Following the DSS’ alleged refusal to release Sowore despite court order, Falana had threatened to sue the security agency.

However, the DSS in a statement on Friday, November 8, 2019, said it has “received the court order for the release of the activist.

The statement reads, “It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him. This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.

“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order.

“The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the Director General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders. It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.”

Meanwhile, Sowore had resolved to go on hunger strike after spending 98 days in DSS custody.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters refused to eat any food, as the Department of State Services (DSS) remands him in custody despite a release order by a Federal High Court in Abuja.