DSS arrests Doyin Okupe at Lagos airport
The Labour Party chieftain has been handed over to the EFCC.
Okupe, who billed to fly out to London via Virgin Atlantic was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday morning.
He was reportedly arrested on the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and has been handed over to the anti-graft agency.
Details later...
