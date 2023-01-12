ADVERTISEMENT
DSS arrests Doyin Okupe at Lagos airport

Bayo Wahab

The Labour Party chieftain has been handed over to the EFCC.

Doyin Okupe [Punch]
Doyin Okupe [Punch]
Okupe, who billed to fly out to London via Virgin Atlantic was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday morning.

He was reportedly arrested on the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and has been handed over to the anti-graft agency.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
