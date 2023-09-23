ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria's Drugstoc wins Global Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByDrugstoc

Nigeria's Drugstoc wins Global Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023.
Nigeria's Drugstoc wins Global Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023.

Recommended articles

The startup also won the Audience Favorite award.

The finale was hosted on September 19 during TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, CA where this year’s VEI finalists pitched their payment solution to an esteemed panel of judges.

Nigeria's Drugstoc wins Global Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023.
Nigeria's Drugstoc wins Global Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

As a vital component of the program, Visa has made its network available to drive inclusive economic growth with the goal of giving everyone, everywhere, access to the global economy.

Notably, minority-owned businesses have tripled after the pandemic, introducing new ideas for the fintech space. The 2023 VEI program saw a significant uptick in diverse applicants, with women-led businesses representing nearly half of this year’s entrants.

Nigeria's Drugstoc wins Global Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023.
Nigeria's Drugstoc wins Global Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023. Pulse Nigeria

Last year, ThriveAgric, another Nigerian startup that provides smallholder farmers access to finance, insights, and distribution was crowned the 2022 winner of VEI.

VEI is an open innovation program and competition for start-ups and fintech companies, targeted at solving the payment challenges of tomorrow through innovation. Visit our website to learn more about the VEI program.

ADVERTISEMENT

_---_

#FeatureByDrugstoc

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria's Drugstoc wins Global Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023

Nigeria's Drugstoc wins Global Visa Everywhere Initiative 2023

Plateau Gov lauds judiciary over tribunal victory

Plateau Gov lauds judiciary over tribunal victory

Lagos govt postpones introduction of HPV Vaccine

Lagos govt postpones introduction of HPV Vaccine

Military neutralises 52 terrorists, arrests 60 in one week

Military neutralises 52 terrorists, arrests 60 in one week

Repentant Boko Haram terrorist arrested for beating ex-wife to death

Repentant Boko Haram terrorist arrested for beating ex-wife to death

Gov Adeleke seeks TETFund's support on infrastructure in Osun

Gov Adeleke seeks TETFund's support on infrastructure in Osun

Sanwo-Olu considers reintroducing monthly environmental sanitation in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu considers reintroducing monthly environmental sanitation in Lagos

Constitutional role for traditional rulers, a necessity — AGF Fagbemi

Constitutional role for traditional rulers, a necessity — AGF Fagbemi

Amosun's loyalists reconcile with Gov Abiodun, return to APC in Ogun

Amosun's loyalists reconcile with Gov Abiodun, return to APC in Ogun

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips