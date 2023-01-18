ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Drug barons and cartels will face tougher time in 2023 – Marwa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Marwa said the agency has secured 3,733 convictions of drug dealers in 24 months.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Marwa, during a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday (18/1/23)
Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Marwa, during a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday (18/1/23)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said 2,346 convictions were recorded in 2022 alone, the highest in the history of the agency and almost doubled the highest ever recorded in the 33 years of NDLEA.

He added that the agency also counselled 19,401 addicts during the period.

“In 2022, I issued a New Year appeal to them and also warned that those who refused to heed the warning will find themselves in a difficult situation.

“Already, we have 34 barons in our net and they are facing the music in court. We have secured orders for the temporary forfeiture of their assets.

“In these two years, we arrested 26, 458 drug traffickers, among them, 34 barons. In 24 months, we successfully prosecuted 3,733 offenders who were convicted and handed various jail terms in court.

“This is not happenchance but a result of professionalism, determination, commitment and hard work of our officers, men and women,” he said.

Marwa described 2022 as an epoch year, saying that the agency had taken a giant leap in drug demand reduction.

He said that the inauguration of the NDLEA drug abuse call centre had broadened access to treatment and rehabilitation.

“It is a year that NDLEA has unprecedented support too, notably from the Governors’ Wives Forum which made commitments to broaden and deepen social efforts to ameliorate the consequences of drug abuse,” the chairman added.

Marwa warned that unrepentant drug barons and cartels would face a tougher time in 2023, promising to ensure that they spend a long time in prison and lose their wealth and assets.

“The signs are clear: we have already in the first two weeks of this year taken down three major drug cartels, one of which has built extensive networks across the world while at least six of their kingpins are in our custody as I speak.

“The details you will get to know in the coming days.

“We also had support from our international partners, chiefly the UNODC, counterparts and governments of the United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, India, and South Korea.

“The support came in the form of donations of equipment, training, intelligence and other logistics’’, he added.

The NDLEA boss assured Nigerians that the agency was firmly on the task of making Nigeria safe from illicit substances, adding that it was achievable.

He said that NDLEA would sustain its offensive action and shut down the drug route from other countries into Nigeria.

The chairman pledged that the agency would broaden access to treatment and rehabilitation, and carry Nigerians along on the journey to curb trafficking and abuse of substances in the country.

Marwa warned citizens to be wary in their dealings with people of questionable wealth, saying that the anticipated amendment of the NDLEA Act would strengthen the arm of the agency in its drug law enforcement.

“We look forward to arresting more barons and the 34 in the net presently will know their fate in court in the weeks and months ahead.

“The Proceed of Crime Act 2022 enacted last year has given us new leverage and I will like to remind those who benefit from the proceeds of drug crimes, this time, families, friends and associates, that our investigations are thorough.

“And where we find any link between a drug baron and private citizens, we shall scrutinise their assets. The onus is now on every citizen to be honest in their financial dealings with people whose source of wealth is suspect’’, he said.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders for their support in the total transformation of the agency.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu congratulates Emeka Anyaoku at 90

Tinubu congratulates Emeka Anyaoku at 90

Alleged drug deal: Abba Kyari, others know fate March 22

Alleged drug deal: Abba Kyari, others know fate March 22

Patient dies as car runs over him on JUTH premises

Patient dies as car runs over him on JUTH premises

LP finally resolves crisis in Lagos as new caretaker committee emerges

LP finally resolves crisis in Lagos as new caretaker committee emerges

FEC approves NNPCL's request to invest N1.9trn in 44 federal roads

FEC approves NNPCL's request to invest N1.9trn in 44 federal roads

I will expand scope of Nigeria’s economy, if elected – Atiku

I will expand scope of Nigeria’s economy, if elected – Atiku

$53m debt: Emefiele asks Appeal Court to set aside Judgment Summons

$53m debt: Emefiele asks Appeal Court to set aside Judgment Summons

Drug barons and cartels will face tougher time in 2023 – Marwa

Drug barons and cartels will face tougher time in 2023 – Marwa

Obi's comment on Nigeria's debt exposes his ignorance of economy - BMO

Obi's comment on Nigeria's debt exposes his ignorance of economy - BMO

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

CAN fumes as bandits burn Catholic Priest alive in Niger. [Twitter:Aisha Wakaso via Punch]

Bandits burn Catholic Priest alive in Niger, CAN fumes