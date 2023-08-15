DRTS chief commends FCT PS over reintroduction of park, pay policy

Dr Yusuf Suberu, Squadron Leader, DRTS, FCT who is also the National Coordinator, Road Traffic and Vehicle Inspection Mayors gave the commendation on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja.

NAN reports that the park and pay policy was suspended in 2014 by a pronouncement of an FCT High Court after a case was instituted by some residents challenging the legitimacy of the policy.

The residents had alleged then that the policy was not backed by law.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN also reports that an agreement to reintroduce the park and pay policy was formally signed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and a team of concessionaires recently.

The park and pay policy, which requires drivers to pay for parking their vehicles in designated areas in the Abuja metropolis, is expected to be test-run in September.

Suberu while commending the permanent secretary for the successfully overseeing the day-day activities in the FCT, FCTA, FCDA and other components of the Administration since he assumed office, said that the success could be attributed to his proactive nature and intelligence in service delivery.

He added that the development would help reduce traffic congestion and restore sanity in the nation’s capital. According to him, the commitment of the permanent secretary is making things move normally in the FCT DRTS and its parastatals without hitches.

“Going by the records, when the policy was being implemented years ago, there was sanity on the FCT roads and also there was reduction in cases of car theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no doubt that the FCT will experience same thing as we have always advocated for best road safety culture in the territory.

“I must once again commend him and tell the world that FCT is achieving results and we will not relent in ensuring the full implementation of the policy,” he said.