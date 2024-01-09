Drivers beg Lagride, Uber, Bolt, Indriver for worker-friendly policies

This urgent call came in the wake of a tragic incident that resulted in the loss of AUATON's first National Deputy President, Mr Padmore Adebayo, on Monday, January 08, 2024, during the execution of his duties.

In an official statement signed by Mr Jossy Olawale, Chairman of the Media, Publicity, and Technical Committee, the union stated the crucial need for the implementation of policies that prioritise the welfare of platform workers.

"As a union, our demand for adequate regulation and welfare of platform workers remains unyielding and persistent until 'Victoria ascerta.' Our call to the Lagosride management is not only to extend necessary support and compensation to the deceased's family but also to swiftly adopt a platform worker-friendly policy," the statement read.

AUATON expressed dissatisfaction with the existing working conditions imposed by platforms such as Lagride, Uber, Bolt, and Indriver.

The union highlighted concerns including exorbitant commissions, low fares, demanding daily targets, and high asset repayment requirements.