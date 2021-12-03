Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Atiku, via his Twitter handle reacted to the controversial death of the 12-yr-old boy, who was said to have died from the injuries he sustained during an assault by his schoolmates, who wanted to initiate him into cultism

The ex-VP said, “We shall be failing in our duties as parents/ guardians, administrators, security agencies and government if we do not get to the bottom of the case of late Sylvester Oromoni. It is beholden upon us to enthrone a safe environment in our schools. #JusticeforSylvester.”

Meanwhile, the management of Dowen College has denied the claim that Sylvester was assaulted by his schoolmates.

The school said in a statement on Wednesday, that the deceased student was neither bullied nor beaten but only complained of hip pain after playing football.

However, Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.