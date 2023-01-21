ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Don't release him to Soludo - Kanu's lawyer tells FG

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawyer asked the Federal Government to release Kanu to Nigerians and not to Soludo.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter:Punch]
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter:Punch]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ejiofor's call comes amidst an appeal by the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, that Kanu should be released immediately and unconditionally, or alternatively, the Federal Government should allow him to stand as surety for the IPOB leader.

The Federal Government has continued to keep Kanu in detention since he was repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in 2021, despite the judgment of an Appeal Court on October 13, 2022, that he should be freed.

In a renewed effort to secure the IPOB leader's release, Soludo during an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) rally in Awka last Saturday begged the Federal Government to free Kanu for peace to reign in the South-East region.

Soludo's words: “I am making a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, I want him released to me and I will stand surety for him.

“We need Nnamdi Kanu in the roundtable conversation to discuss the insecurity in the South-East. We must end insecurity in the South-East and we need Nnamdi Kanu to be around.

Ejiofor faults Soludo's call: In his reaction, the lawyer said even though the Governor's call for Kanu’s unconditional release was in line with the court judgment of October 13, Soludo’s statement was simply for ‘campaign purposes’.

He stated this in an interview with Saturday Punch, where he also demanded that Kanu should be released to Nigerians and not to Soludo.

He also expressed his surprise that the Governor's call for Kanu's release came on the day his party's campaign began in Awka.

Ejiofor's words:We welcome Soludo’s call for Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release. It is in line with the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had directed, since October 13, 2022, his unconditional release.

“That is the extant order of the court – that he should be released unconditionally and be allowed to go a free man. He is illegally held in the custody of the Department of States Services.

“We need to clarify that the issue of asking the Federal Government to grant him the request to be a surety to Kanu does not arise because we have gone beyond that level; even the amended charge filed against Kanu has been quashed. As such, there is no charge pending against him as of today in any court.

“So, the issue of releasing Kanu to Soludo does not arise. He has been freed, discharged and acquitted. We should be talking of asking the government to obey the order of the court, which directed for his unconditional release.

“He has been there since October 13, 2022, but he said nothing. Nobody has called on the Federal Government to comply with the court order since then. Of course, everybody knows this is a political statement.

“Kanu is illegally detained as it stands today. What we want the FG to do now is to comply with the court order.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

Banks to work on Saturdays for old notes collection — CBN

Banks to work on Saturdays for old notes collection — CBN

Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply

Borno border, rural communities reject old Naira notes – Gov Zulum

Borno border, rural communities reject old Naira notes – Gov Zulum

Buhari mourns Nigeria’s 1st Prof. of Medicine, Ogunlesi

Buhari mourns Nigeria’s 1st Prof. of Medicine, Ogunlesi

Ex-Gov Nyako drums support for Tinubu, Binani

Ex-Gov Nyako drums support for Tinubu, Binani

Nigerian company unveils App to combat fake news during elections

Nigerian company unveils App to combat fake news during elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs