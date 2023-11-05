Don't go to major hotels in Nigeria, US warns citizens of security threat

The warning was contained in emergency information for American citizens issued on Friday, November 3, 2023, where it said that there are elevated threats to major hotels in Nigeria.

It advised U.S. citizens to be vigilant at major hotels, be alert of their surroundings, keep a low profile, and review the travel advisory for Nigeria before checking into any hotel.

The U.S. government, however, said the Nigerian security agencies have swung into action to neutralise the identified security threat.

“The U.S. Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities,” the advisory read in part.

The notice also provided the addresses and telephone numbers of the US embassy in Abuja and the consulate in Lagos, should any US citizen require help.

“The Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat. The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria,” it added.

This is coming a month after the U.S. advised all its citizens across the globe to exercise restraint when travelling to various locations around the world.

This is hardly the first time the U.S. government has issued a warning alert to its citizens in Nigeria. In October 2022, the U.S. raised the alarm over alleged plans by terrorists to stage an attack in Abuja, the nation's capital city.

