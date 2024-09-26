ADVERTISEMENT
$49.8b didn’t miss under my watch - Jonathan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jonathan said the money was too huge to be missing in a country like Nigeria when the total budget was less than the alleged missing amount.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan
Jonathan stated this in Abuja on Thursday during his remarks at the launch of a book by the former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Shamsudeen Usman, who served under his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the book titled “Public Policy and Agent Interests: Perspectives from the Emerging World”, was co-authored with other accomplished Nigerians and seasoned technocrats.

He said that while he respected the views of the author, he disagreed with some contributions by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who is now Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11.

“Let me mention that I did not agree with some issues raised by one of the contributors. But I don’t intend to join issues because he is our royal father, and he is here.

“The one he raised that he was sacked because he blew a whistle that the Federal Government lost $49.8billion is not quite correct.

“He was not sacked, he was suspended because the Financial Reporting Council queried the expenditure of CBN.

“There were serious infractions that needed to be looked at. That was the reason, but somehow, the time was short. So before we finished, his tenure elapsed. Probably, he would have been called back.

“On the issue of $ 49.8 billion, till today I am not convinced that the Federal Government lost $49.8 billion,” he said.

“That year, our budget was $31.6 billion. So for a country that had a budget of $31.6 billion to lose about $50 billion and salaries were paid, nobody felt anything. The researchers that wrote this book need to do further research.

“More so, when our revered royal father came up with the figures, first $49.8 billion, later $20 billion and later $12 billion. I don’t even know the correct one.

“Immediately that happened, we commissioned Price Water Coopers (PWC) to do a forensic audit.

“The report they came up with was that $1.48 billion that they couldn’t provide an account for and NNPC should pay that money into the Federation Account.

“They did not say we lost $12 billion, $20 billion or $49.8 billion. Sen. Ahmed Makarfi is still alive. He was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance.

“Immediately that publication came out, the Senate directed their Finance Committee headed by Makarfi to investigate.

“They used external and professional auditors to look into it, they didn’t see either $50 billion, $20 billion or $12 billion,” Jonathan said.

The former president, who said he never regretted appointing Usman as a minister, added that he acquitted himself as one of the best planning ministers this country had ever produced.

“Indeed, Usman working with my other ministers associated with the management of the economy, played a pivotal role in shaping our nation’s development agenda.

“His expertise and passion for strategic planning were instrumental in the development of economic development.

“He was also instrumental in driving our transformation initiative. That is why I identify fully with his scholarly efforts, especially his contributions in his book as the lead writer and editor,” he said.

Jonathan, who wrote the foreword of the book, recommended it to all including policymakers, business leaders, public officials, students and academics.

While delivering his remarks, Sanusi who also contributed a remark at the event, jokingly greeted Jonathan as his boss who sacked him but held him in high esteem.

“My boss who sacked me. I was constructively dismissed. I know everybody wants me to respond, but I will not respond. I have respect for my boss,” he said.

Sanusi, however, advised Nigeria to maximise the Dangote refinery instead of frustrating it.

“Instead of grabbing this opportunity, we are frustrating it. This is due to vested interests,” he said.

Highlights of the event were the official launch of the Shamsudeen Usman Foundation and fundraising for his Artificial Intelligence Centre.

News Agency Of Nigeria

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

