British American Tobacco pledges to respect Nigerian laws after $110m fine

Mrs Odiri Erewa-Meggison, the External Affairs Director, British American Tobacco West and Central Africa, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Erewa-Meggison said the commitment was in response to the $110 million fine levelled on the company by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

She stated that the company had previously disclosed the investigation mentioned by the FCCPC in its 2022 annual report.

Erewa-Meggison added that the development was most recently contained in its Half-Year Report for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

“The FCCPC had in December 2022, entered into a consent order, terminating the mentioned investigation and associated proceedings.

“British American Tobacco (Nigeria) Ltd and British American Tobacco Marketing (Nigeria) Ltd have made payments to settle the penalty.

“BAT Nigeria acknowledges the mentioned monitorship and awareness campaigns and has cooperated fully with the FCCPC’s appointed service providers.