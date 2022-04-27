Doing business in Nigeria is easier now than before – Buhari

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, Buhari spoke during Iftar with members of the business community and the leadership of political parties in Abuja on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

He said, ‘‘No administration has done as much as we have done in the creation of a climate best suited for business, big and small, to thrive.

‘‘The ease of doing business index that is globally recognised has acknowledged that the ease with which business is carried out in the country has never been better than it’s today. We will continue to make it better.

‘‘We’ll equally continue to count on the support of the private sector to improve economic growth and create new job opportunities for our teeming population.

‘‘Employment is critical to the stability and prosperity of our country. Government and the private sector, working together, have an opportunity to transform the lives of people in ways that was hard to imagine in the past.’’

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of APC urged leaders of political parties to make firm commitments towards peaceful and successful 2023 general elections.

Adamu said as leaders, leadership demands that they take responsibility in ensuring peace and stability and inspiring the party faithful and Nigerians to conform to the laws of land in matters relating to electioneering and the elections.

Speaking on behalf of leaders of other political parties, the Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Coordinator Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Engr. Yusuf Yabagi, who described the President as a true democrat, said the Iftar event and the invitation by the President has introduced ‘‘credibility, respect and admiration in the polity.’’

He said, ‘‘The fact that political leaders of various political parties are sitting with you today speaks volumes that you are truly a democrat and believe in the project of growing democracy in this country.”

In 2020, Nigeria ranked 131 globally on the World Bank’s ease of doing business index.