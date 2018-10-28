Pulse.ng logo
Dogara mourns Tony Anenih

Dogara, in a condolence message on Sunday in Abuja, described Chief Anenih’s death as a huge loss not only to Edo state but to the nation as a whole.

  • Published:
2 House of Reps members dump APC, PDP play Dogara mourns Tony Anenih (The Eagle Online)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has condoled with the government and people of Edo State over the demise of elder statesman, Chief Tony Anenih who died on Sunday at the age of 85.

Dogara noted that the late Anenih was a fine gentleman, great mobiliser and a reputable nationalist who, all through his life, believed in worked and prompted peace and unity in Nigeria.

“We have lost a father, counselor, leader par excellence and a patriot who gave his all for the unity of this country.

“He was a distinguished and exemplary officer while he served in the Nigerian Police until his retirement as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

“On the political front, Chief Anenih played politics without bitterness right from the days of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, (NPN) in the second republic to the then Social Democratic Party, (SDP).

He later served in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Board of Trustees chairman, leaving indelible marks in the management of the party.

“Our deepest condolences go to the Anenih family, the people and government of Edo state, and the nation at large,” Dogara said.

