Jos doctors donate 40 wheelchairs, 20 walkers, 10 clutches to polio survivors, accident victims

Dr Godwin Osaigbovo, the Chairman, MDCAN JUTH chapter, on Friday in Jos, said the gesture aimed at giving back to the society. Osaigbovo, said that the move was part of activities for its ongoing 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), with the theme; "The Doctor and the Current Economic Realities in Nigeria: Survival Strategies”.

He lamented that the current economic realities, poor and stagnant wages had heightened the manpower brain drain in the medical sector, particularly in the consultants’ cadre.

According to him, the theme for the 2023 AGM is vital toward enlightening its members to seek alternative legitimate means of financial comfort to enable them discharge their duties diligently.

"Doctors aren’t well enumerated and this is why most of our members are leaving the country.

"The theme of this year’s AGM aimed at enlightening our members to seek legitimate alternative means of becoming financially stable in other to discharge their duties efficiently and to motivate them to stay back in the country” he said.