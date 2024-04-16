DNA on Chidinma's dress matches victim, Ataga in alleged murder trial
The forensic analyst stated he received 21 different items on different days from their DNA centre staff members.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Like Ganduje in Kano, Kaduna Assembly opens investigation against El-Rufai
DNA on Chidinma's dress matches victim, Ataga in alleged murder trial
NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort
Ogun Assembly moves to amend law to address logjam, improve services
Embattled Ganduje hit with fresh corruption charges by Kano's anti-graft
NCAA suspends licences of 3 private jet owners for violating its regulations
FG begins disbursement of ₦200bn palliative loans to verified applicants
Man electrocuted while vandalising transformer to get rich, leaves area in darkness
Tinubu set to make crucial declaration on state policing
Pulse Sports
Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami
Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe
Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024
Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve
Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges
ADVERTISEMENT