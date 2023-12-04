ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DMO offers FG savings bonds for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to DMO, the opening date for both offers is December 4 while the closing date is December 8.

DMO offers FG savings bonds for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit [Hotels.ng]
DMO offers FG savings bonds for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit [Hotels.ng]

Recommended articles

The first offer is a two-year FGN savings bond due on December 13, 2025, at an interest rate of 12.287% per annum. The second offer is a three-year FGN savings bond due on December 13, 2026, at an interest rate of 13.287% per annum.

The opening date for both offers is December 4 while the closing date is December 8, according to the DMO. The settlement date is December 13 while coupon payment dates are March 13, June 13, September 13 and December 13.

“They are offered at ₦1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of ₦5,000 and in multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter subject to a maximum subscription of ₦50 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Interest is payable quarterly, and the bullet repayment is made on maturity,” the DMO said.

The DMO gave the assurance that the bonds, like all other FGN securities, were backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.

“They qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustees Investment Act,” it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Speaker Abbas challenges MDAs on citizens’ participation in budget process

Speaker Abbas challenges MDAs on citizens’ participation in budget process

DMO offers FG savings bonds for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

DMO offers FG savings bonds for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

Akpabio urges Nigerians to rekindle hope in God for better days in Nigeria

Akpabio urges Nigerians to rekindle hope in God for better days in Nigeria

Diesel tanker explodes at Ojota interchange

Diesel tanker explodes at Ojota interchange

Nigerian Air Force denies accidental bombing of villagers in Kaduna State

Nigerian Air Force denies accidental bombing of villagers in Kaduna State

Gov Adeleke plans to extend life span of Ilesa water financing agreement with ISDB

Gov Adeleke plans to extend life span of Ilesa water financing agreement with ISDB

Court orders INEC to identify officials involved in underaged voter registration within 90 days

Court orders INEC to identify officials involved in underaged voter registration within 90 days

University of Calabar announces over 100% increase in undergraduate tuition fees

University of Calabar announces over 100% increase in undergraduate tuition fees

Peter Obi reacts as Nigeria sends over 1000 delegates to COP28 Summit, Dubai

Peter Obi reacts as Nigeria sends over 1000 delegates to COP28 Summit, Dubai

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Punch]

Tinubu’s govt has done what past administrations couldn't do  —  Dapo Abiodun

Kola Karim, Advisory board chairman of British American Tobacco Nigeria [New African Magazine]

British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT) appoints Karim as advisory board chairman

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) donates ₦150m nuclear equipment to ABU Zaria [ATB Group]

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) donates ₦150m nuclear equipment to ABU Zaria

Nigerian Primary School pupils. [Dataphyte]

Nigeria has 45 million children in primary schools - UBEC