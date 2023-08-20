Divergent views trail why some men do not cook

The residents, who expressed their divergent views, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that it was generally believed that women took the ownership of the kitchens.

Mr Ben Etukudem, a businessman, said that it was natural for women to do the cooking while men provided the money.

According to him, people think that men do not cook because it is perceived that the kitchen is meant for the women only.

Mrs Theodora Ayuk, said that some men did not like to cook in their homes because it was considered a taboo for some men to cook, especially the married ones.

She said that it was not a good idea for a man to enter the kitchen and cook when he had a wife at home.

“I don’t subscribe to the idea of a man cooking when he has a wife because it is a woman’s duty to cook and serve her husband.

“I will never allow my husband to cook for me; what if my in-laws hear or see him cooking?

“Although, some men cook in their homes but I believe that it is the role of a woman to cook for her family. It is not a man’s job,” she said.

Also, Miss Chioma Eze said that a lot of men could cook but they would not want to be seen cooking due to societal norms or traditions.

“A married man can not be cooking when the wife is around because it will look like he is not in charge of his home. Such person will be tagged woman wrapper”.

“If I get married today, I will not allow my husband to cook for me because it will look like I don’t have respect for him or I do not love him enough.

“It is forbidden for a married man to enter the kitchen and cook especially where I come from, but if it is a single man, there is nothing wrong for him to cook,” she said.

Also, Wale Adigun said that some men were better cooks than women but tradition hindered them to cook.

Adigun added that people believed that men that cooked well would not always appreciate their wives’ cooking .

”If you check well, the best chefs are men, but they do not like to cook at homes because it is customary and traditional for women to cook in their homes