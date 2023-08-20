ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Divergent views trail why some men do not cook

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adigun added that people believed that men that cooked well would not always appreciate their wives’ cooking .

Divergent views trail why some men do not cook. [soulfoodandsoutherncooking]
Divergent views trail why some men do not cook. [soulfoodandsoutherncooking]

Recommended articles

The residents, who expressed their divergent views, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that it was generally believed that women took the ownership of the kitchens.

Mr Ben Etukudem, a businessman, said that it was natural for women to do the cooking while men provided the money.

According to him, people think that men do not cook because it is perceived that the kitchen is meant for the women only.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Theodora Ayuk, said that some men did not like to cook in their homes because it was considered a taboo for some men to cook, especially the married ones.

She said that it was not a good idea for a man to enter the kitchen and cook when he had a wife at home.

“I don’t subscribe to the idea of a man cooking when he has a wife because it is a woman’s duty to cook and serve her husband.

“I will never allow my husband to cook for me; what if my in-laws hear or see him cooking?

“Although, some men cook in their homes but I believe that it is the role of a woman to cook for her family. It is not a man’s job,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Miss Chioma Eze said that a lot of men could cook but they would not want to be seen cooking due to societal norms or traditions.

“A married man can not be cooking when the wife is around because it will look like he is not in charge of his home. Such person will be tagged woman wrapper”.

“If I get married today, I will not allow my husband to cook for me because it will look like I don’t have respect for him or I do not love him enough.

“It is forbidden for a married man to enter the kitchen and cook especially where I come from, but if it is a single man, there is nothing wrong for him to cook,” she said.

Also, Wale Adigun said that some men were better cooks than women but tradition hindered them to cook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adigun added that people believed that men that cooked well would not always appreciate their wives’ cooking .

”If you check well, the best chefs are men, but they do not like to cook at homes because it is customary and traditional for women to cook in their homes

“I cook very well and I am not married now, but if I get married tomorrow, I will never cook at home because I consider it a woman’s job,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Divergent views trail why some men do not cook

Divergent views trail why some men do not cook

Experts urge FG to subsidise CNG vehicle conversions

Experts urge FG to subsidise CNG vehicle conversions

Family petitions IGP over killing of breadwinner, demands ₦200m compensation

Family petitions IGP over killing of breadwinner, demands ₦200m compensation

An introduction to real-world Avalanche applications

An introduction to real-world Avalanche applications

Is ApeCoin safe to invest in?

Is ApeCoin safe to invest in?

Petrol subsidy removal meant for development – APC National Secretary

Petrol subsidy removal meant for development – APC National Secretary

We don't want war with ECOWAS but..., Niger coup leader

We don't want war with ECOWAS but..., Niger coup leader

PRP cautions Tinubu, ECOWAS against military action in Niger

PRP cautions Tinubu, ECOWAS against military action in Niger

Ibadan taught me to turn everything into opportunity – Shettima

Ibadan taught me to turn everything into opportunity – Shettima

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries