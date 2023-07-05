How African-owned social network aims to end discrimination against content creators

While Africa is a large market for most social networks, content creators in this geographical region are disenfranchised from privileges their counterparts enjoy.

According to Statista, the traffic generation capabilities of a popular social media platform in Africa is 82.2 percent of its general traffic. Yet, content creators are disenfranchised from monetization, banned with no avenue for a fair hearing, and easily restricted.

Many who face this disenfranchisement stay off social networks or bemoan their fate while sharing value.

Excel Ajah, CEO of Silicon African Technologies, is set to bring this discrimination to an abrupt end with the innovation of the Social Network - Diskox, designed to address and improve the experiences of content creators living in Africa.

After his social media handles with over 50k followers were disabled, Excel, in frustration, responded with this innovation specifically designed to level the playing ground for African content creators.

Narrating his ordeal to his followers, he noted that he had reached out to the tech brand seeking a resolution to the ban on his account several times with no positive feedback.

He realized robots were assigned to these appeals after his friends at the company opened an in-house ticket that was outrightly declined.

He bemoaned the loss of data as these platforms served as cloud storage for his over ten years of activities on social networks.

And how his penchant for innovation, beautiful memories, and personal branding saved on these social networks has now gone with the whirlwind with no hope of retrieval.

Aggrieved content creators in Africa shared their experiences while trying to monetize their content creation skills on these social networks but got rejected because they were based in Africa.

A Facebook user shared a sad story of losing her eight-year-old business account for a reason she can not ascertain, even when narrating her ordeal.

She only realized that she could no longer run ads on her business page. While she sought to fix this, her accounts were disabled within 24 hours. According to her, it’s been weeks, and she is still struggling with building her customer base again.

A thread on the experiences of Africans on social networks was indeed a sad one.

Disheartened by the experiences of content creators in Africa, Ajah Excel sought a permanent solution with Diskox, a social network for Africans.

Diskox brings an end to these discriminations against African content creators. The African-owned social network claims to be invaluable to users and content creators.

Excel’s formidable team is now set to launch this social network where value is the driving force, and rules and policies are not sectional.

Millions of content creators living in Africa have shown deep interest and desire to create value on this social network.

Diskox promises

● fair hearings on issues of violation of community policies

● access to monetization irrespective of location

● an attractive user interface for everyone who appreciates the value of getting on board.

Diskox allows you to define what a social network is to you.

While briefing his followers, he reiterated that "Diskox lets your content get discovered by search Engines. Hence, your audience goes beyond your followers on Diskox."

Signing up on Diskox would mean projecting your brand to the globe.

It intends to accommodate content creation through all known means of information dissemination. The social network welcomes video content creators, photographs, audio, texts, and other forms of content.

Can he stand tech giants in this industry? African Content Creators have brought an abrupt end to this discrimination.