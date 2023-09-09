Disco expresses regret over power outage in Anambra.

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications of the Company, Emeka Ezeh, in Onitsha on Saturday.

He said, “EEDC wishes to inform its customers that the fault at Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Awada station, which was the reason for the blackout being experienced for some days now, is receiving attention.

“Currently, the TCN engineers are transferring our 3-3, Obosi, and Ossamala 33KV feeders from the faulty TR11, 60MVA 132/33KV power transformer, to the newly commissioned 100MVA power transformer in Awada TCN station.

“In order to create a safe working space for the engineers, the TR13 60MVA and Mobitra 40MVA 132/33KV power transformers are switched off, thereby affecting Niccus, Nnewi-Oba, Nnewi Industrial, Awada 2 and Army Barracks 33KV feeders.

“All customers that receive electricity supply from these feeders are currently out of supply.”

Ezeh said that the company regrets any inconveniences the development has caused its customers and assured them that once the maintenance is completed, supply will be restored.