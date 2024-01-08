ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor noted that the brigade and other military formations and security agencies played critical role in the peaceful conduct of the election.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]
Diri said that their efforts had led to reduction in oil theft, and ensured peaceful conduct of the November 11, 2023 off-cycle governorship election in the state.

The governor stated this in a message to the end of 2023 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Brigade and Sector 2, Joint Task Force South-South Operation Delta Safe, at Elele on Sunday. Diri said that the brigade and other military formations and security agencies played critical role in the peaceful conduct of the election.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Gideon Ekeuwei, Diri added that the professional conduct of officers and men of the Brigade also contributed to reduction in crude oil theft and other illegal activities in the maritime sector.

He urged them to redouble efforts to rid Bayelsa of all forms of criminality and social vices. Diri also appreciated the rich cultural display by officers and men of the Nigerian Army and their families at the event.

He stated that their collective performance was indicative that the nation could thrive in her diversity, and in unity. Earlier, the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Sadisu Yakasai, explained that WASA was an annual social cultural tradition that dates back to the days of the colonial West African Frontier Force.

He said it was to bring families of troops and their friends together to celebrate the end of the year. Yakasai pledged that the troops would continue to safeguard oil facilities and contribute to peaceful coexistence in Bayelsa.

