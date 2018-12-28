The senator shares the information via Twitter on Friday, December 28, 2018.

Perhaps, he was hoping for sympathy. He gets none in the comment section of the tweet.

Most advising that he makes a run for it. On a tree.

It has been a bumpy Christmas holiday for Senator Dino Melaye who also alleges on Twitter that the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has put plans in place to arrest and inject him to death.

"There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already," Melaye wrote in a tweet he posts on Tuesday, December 25, 2018.

His comment inspires a statement issued by the Nigeria Police Force through spokesperson Jimoh Moshood on the day he made the allegation.

In the statement, Senator Dino Melaye is accused of encouraging hate speech. He receives a warning asking him to be orderly.

“Senator Dino Melaye is hereby called upon to know that his statement constitute a criminal defamatory offence, hate speech and hateful conduct.

”He should however as a law-maker be law-abiding and desist from un-senatorial and lawless utterances that cannot be substantiated with facts."