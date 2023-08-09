Diaspora doctors are welcome to the Nigerian army – COAS

This promising development was highlighted during a meeting between Lt. Gen. Lagbaja and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), along with the top management team of the Commission. The significant rendezvous took place at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement delivered by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, spokesperson for NIDCOM, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja affirmed the Nigerian Army's commitment to collaborate with the Commission's efforts to repatriate skilled professionals from various sectors. These professionals, who have excelled abroad, are being beckoned to return and contribute to their homeland's progress.

Drawing from his own experience abroad, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja lauded the exceptional talent of Nigerian doctors in countries such as the UK, US, Canada, and South Africa. He expressed the willingness of the army, under his leadership, to welcome these accomplished medical practitioners back to Nigeria. By doing so, he aims to mitigate the ongoing challenge of brain drain, a phenomenon that has deprived the nation of valuable expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja asserted his readiness to partner with NIDCOM within the nation's borders. This partnership, he believes, will raise the visibility of the Nigerian Army, allowing citizens to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices made by these personnel to ensure the nation's security against internal and external threats.

In her address, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa extended her congratulations to Lt. Gen. Lagbaja on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff. She commended him for his professionalism and the positive transformation the Army has experienced under his leadership. Hon.