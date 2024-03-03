Deputy Speaker felicitates Gbajabiamila’s mother at 94

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu has felicitated Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila, mother of Femi Gbajabiamila on her 94th birthday.
In a congratulatory message on Saturday in Abuja, Kalu gloried God for the grace of longevity on the mother of Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.
The deputy speaker hailed Mama Gbajabiamila for her immense contributions toward the development of Surulere since her time as the first elected Chairman of the Local Government Area in Lagos state.
Kalu lauded Mama Gbajabiamila’s political clout and sagacity, saying that it is evident in her son, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila whose political influence is towering.
“Her son’s political ingenuity and legislative prowess largely displayed at the various times he served the House of Representatives as Minority Leader, Majority Leader and later, Speaker before his present office have distinguished the Gbajabiamila family.
“I wish the nonagenarian a joyous birthday and pray for more years of celebration in good health,” he said.
