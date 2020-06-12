Prince Matthew Kolawole, the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, has urged Nigerians to have faith in the ability of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the nation out of the woods.

Kolawole, who said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Femi Olugbemi, on Friday in Lokoja, urged Nigerians not to entertain fears in the ability of the Buhari administration to rescue the country.

The Speaker noted that through the recognition and designation of June 12, as “Democracy Day” in Nigeria, the President had demonstrated his commitment to the rapid socio-economic, political development and advancement of the country.

“The recognition and designation of June 12, as Democracy Day in Nigeria by the current administration shows that there is hope for the country.

“(This is) as effort of late Chief MKO Abiola to have a nation that can truly work for the masses is not in vain.

“Nigerians don’t need to entertain any fears in the ability of the current administration led by a progressive party and personality in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari to move the nation forward.

“The foundation being laid is in the right direction,” he said.

The Speaker added that every citizen had a role to play in the quest to attain a better Nigeria.

He urged that all hands be on deck and be committed to play their respective parts in “making the dreams of our forefathers come true”.

Kolawole congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the first ever Democracy Day to be celebrated on June 12.

He stated that Buhari was steering the state craft in the right direction and laying a solid foundation for advancement of the country.

He said that in spite of the challenges facing the nation, including the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Buhari administration had made appreciable achievements in the major sectors of the economy.

The achievements, according to him, are in the spheres of Agriculture, infrastructure development, fight against corruption, health, education, youth engagement and support for the vulnerable and the elderly among many others.

The Speaker, however, decried the security situation in the country saying it had assumed worrisome dimension and called for multi-sectoral and collective approach to tackle the menace.

Kolawole assured that the state legislative under his watch would continue to collaborate with other arms of government to make laws for the promotion of good governance in the state.

He urged Kogi people to continue to support and rally round Gov. Yahaya Bello’s administration in the bid to move the state to an enviable height.