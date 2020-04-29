Ifeajika, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Asaba, said that the state had recorded a total of seven cases of the disease as at date.

He said that of the seven cases, three were stable and responding to treatment, two were discharged on April 28, while two died from the scourge.

He said that: “So far, it’s been fine in the state because from the onset, the governor took proactive measures even when the state had not recorded any confirmed case of the virus.

“We put all the things that needed to be on ground; we established four isolation and treatment centres while front line health personnel were adequately trained and retrained for the pandemic.

“Incidentally, two weeks into the scourge, we recorded the Index case in the state and then the second one, who died in the process because he presented himself very late and also had underlying health issues.

“So far, we have seven cases, with two deaths and three are active and doing very well while two were discharged yesterday – Tuesday – having tested negative two times.

“It’s been wonderful and we pray that nothing negative happens again as far as the pandemic is concerned.”

Ifeajika, who also explained the reason behind the decision to partially relax the total lockdown, said it was predicated on governor’s compassion on the citizens.

He said that the governor’s announcement on Tuesday to relax the lockdown was to rekindle micro and small business activities across the state.

He noted that the lockdown in the state began on April 1, for 14 days and was extended for another 14 days from April 15, as part of measures against the spread of COVID-19.

He said that the order to lockdown was preceded by the closure of all entry points into the state, including airports and seaports, on March 29.

He said that since the stay- at-home directive was given, majority of persons in daily income bracket were cut off from their sources of “daily bread and had mounted agitation and pleaded to the government to reconsider the order.

According to him, the governor compassionately relaxed the lockdown to enable daily income earners to eke a living.

“The governor, being a very compassionate leader, with the interest of his people at heart, had to partially relax the lockdown for economic activities to resume.

“It is, however, with a proviso that everyone must wear a face mask in public places henceforth among other rules that the people must abide with.”