Delta approves construction of International Conference Centre

Briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the construction of the International Conference Centre had become necessary as the state capital continues to develop into a megacity.

According to Aniagwu, the state government intends to complete the project within 12 months and had also approved 35 percent mobilisation fees to the contractor to ensure prompt delivery of the project.

“Although we have an Events Centre, it doesn’t serve the purpose of an international conference centre where different break-out rooms and committee meetings are usually held hence the need to have something of a world-class standard just like the one in Abuja," he said.

Aniagwu further said Exco also approved the construction of a Cottage Hospital at Ovwor-Olomu at a total cost of N423 million.

Aniagwu further said Exco approved several roads for construction including the 2.49km internal roads in Kokori and 2km Eku internal roads in Ethiope East Local Government Area, 1.17km Obi Palace Road Ubulu-Uno, Aniocha South, 2km Anioge Street Idumesah, Ika North East, Construction of 1.8km internal roads in Burutu and 1.2km rigid pavement of Dr Mike Loyibo Street in Tuomo, Bomadi Local Government Area.

Others include Ellu internal roads in Isoko North, 1.2km internal road, Iwezue Lane Boji-Boji Agbor, Ika South, 5.2km Emede Internal Road, Isoko South, 3.9km Utagba-Uno-Ndemili road in Ndokwa West, 4.7km Phase two Obiaruku-Umuebu road in Ukwuani LGA and the 6.6km Flood control measures along Madonna Collage Road and 3.6km road.

Other decisions taken at the Exco meeting including repudiation of the Mini sports arena in Koko in Warri North, approval of N543 million as compensation for verified property owners at the defunct Abraka market in Asaba.

Aniagwu also said that due to rising cost of materials, ten projects were brought to exco for review.

On the issue of IPOB’s resolve to enforce sit-at-home in Asaba and environs, the Commissioner said that security agencies were on top of the matter and urged the people to go about their lawful duties without fear of intimidation.

“Let me assure you that security agencies have been put on red alert to ensure that our people go about their business legally and lawfully.

“Nobody is happy about what is happening in the South-East because it is affecting the economy of the South East and so we are appealing to those asking people to stay at home to look for other means of agitating for the release of their leader Nnamdi Kanu.