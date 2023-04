Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

The demise of Davies-Agba was announced in a statement by his son, Kjay Jedy-Agba, on Sunday in Calabar.

"It is with a heavy heart that I communicate to you the passing away of my beloved father, His Royal Majesty, Joseph Davies-Agba, OON, the Uti Item III of Utugwang, Uti Ukani I of Obudu, Paramount Ruler of Obudu Local Government Area and Chancellor of the University of Cross River State.

"His accession to the traditional royal stool dated back 64 years ago, making him probably the longest-serving traditional ruler in Africa.

"We, the immediate family, may not have the full details of his final funeral protocol given his standing as a king.

"We are constrained to follow the tradition of our people in all events that would culminate to his final obsequies," the statement said.

The statement explained that the public would be abreast with the details of the funeral as soon as the traditional institution concludes it.