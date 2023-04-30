The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

News Agency Of Nigeria

Davies-Agba's accession to the traditional royal stool dates back 64 years ago.

His Royal Majesty, Joseph Davies-Agba [NAN]
His Royal Majesty, Joseph Davies-Agba [NAN]

Recommended articles

The demise of Davies-Agba was announced in a statement by his son, Kjay Jedy-Agba, on Sunday in Calabar.

"It is with a heavy heart that I communicate to you the passing away of my beloved father, His Royal Majesty, Joseph Davies-Agba, OON, the Uti Item III of Utugwang, Uti Ukani I of Obudu, Paramount Ruler of Obudu Local Government Area and Chancellor of the University of Cross River State.

"His accession to the traditional royal stool dated back 64 years ago, making him probably the longest-serving traditional ruler in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We, the immediate family, may not have the full details of his final funeral protocol given his standing as a king.

"We are constrained to follow the tradition of our people in all events that would culminate to his final obsequies," the statement said.

The statement explained that the public would be abreast with the details of the funeral as soon as the traditional institution concludes it.

"As difficult as this moment is for the family, it is my sincere wish that your hearts stay with us in prayers," the statement added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

Former EFCC zonal head praised for rejecting ₦50M bribe from Chinese nationals

Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Sudan: CISLAC accuses FG of ‘fake’ evacuation plan for stranded Nigerians

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

Paramount ruler of Obudu in Cross River, Davies-Agba, joins ancestors

Nearly 25 million Nigerians experiencing acute hunger in 2023

Nearly 25 million Nigerians experiencing acute hunger in 2023

Overconfidence made you lose 2023 election – Lai Mohammed tells PDP, LP

Overconfidence made you lose 2023 election – Lai Mohammed tells PDP, LP

Shettima assures Nigerian women Tinubu will be 'gender-friendly'

Shettima assures Nigerian women Tinubu will be 'gender-friendly'

FG approves Eagle Square for May Day parade after NLC showdown

FG approves Eagle Square for May Day parade after NLC showdown

Ganduje wants Abba Yusuf to work with him for a smooth transition

Ganduje wants Abba Yusuf to work with him for a smooth transition

Tinubu's son vows Nigerian youths will enjoy his father's administration

Tinubu's son vows Nigerian youths will enjoy his father's administration

Pulse Sports

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya