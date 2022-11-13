RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

David Mark buries son amidst tears in Otukpo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The remains of Tunde Mark, son of the former President of the Senate, David Mark, has been laid to rest in his home town Otukpo, Benue amidst tears.

This is contained in a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser on Media to Mark on Saturday in Minna.

Mumeh said that the burial rites began on Nov. 9, with Service of Songs held in Abuja.

He added that Tunde’s body was accompanied by family and friends to Otukpo for a wake on Thursday, Nov. 10 and committed to mother earth on Friday, Nov.11.

He said that personalities that attended the burial included Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, his deputy, Benson Abonu, Senate minority leader, Sen. Philip Aduda and Sen. Abba Moro.

Others are former senator representing Nasarawa South, Sen. Suleman Adokwe, former governor of Kogi, Idris Wada, Lekan Mustapha, Bishop Michael Apochi of Otukpo Catholic diocese, Rev Innocent Jooji, among.

Many of the attendees described late Tunde as humble and intellectual with analytical skills, who discussed to no end on virtually all subjects.

According to the statement, Most Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onmonke, during the sermon encouraged the family to have faith in God as only Him holds the power to give and take live.

Onmoke urged the parents, family and friends not to lose hope, pointing out that even though, Tunde died in his prime, he left a legacy of selfless service to humanity.

The former Senate President’s tribute to his late son was read by Tunde’s younger brother, David Mark Jnr and Hon. Blessing Onyeche- Onuh, member, Federal House of Representatives representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency.

Amidst tears, Tunde’s remains were lowered into the grave at the family compound in Otukpo.

He is survived by his wife, Natsu, daughter Audrey , parents, brothers and sisters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

