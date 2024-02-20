ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel wants Nigerians to show understanding, says Tinubu inherited failed economy

Bayo Wahab

Daniel says Tinubu for some reason cannot talk about the reality of the economy he inherited.

President Bola Tinubu and Otunba Gbenga Daniel. [Leadership]
President Bola Tinubu and Otunba Gbenga Daniel. [Leadership]

Daniel attributed the current economic situation of the country to the ‘failed economy’ Tinubu inherited from his predecessor.

The former Governor of Ogun State said this while addressing his constituents during his tour of the Ijebu-Ode Local Area.

According to him, Tinubu for some reason cannot talk about the reality of the economy he inherited.

He, however, assured the people of the area that the president was doing his best to address the problems facing the country.

Daniel said, “Really, things might not be so good as we want it but I want to plead with you my people to show understanding because our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited what we can call a failed economy.

“But it is impossible for him to talk. With all the things that have happened before him, he cannot talk, all he is trying to do is to find the solution.

“I want to assure you that there is light at the end of the tunnel and our country will be better for it. The President needs our cooperation now more than ever before and I assure you that just very soon everything will be fine with us.”

The senator said he decided to support the Federal Government with monthly distribution of over 12,000 food packs to the people of the senatorial district because he is aware that there’s hunger in the land.

Aside from the distribution of food packs, the former governor also distributed empowerment tools such as sewing machines, generators, and grinding machines to the people of the area.

