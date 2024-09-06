ADVERTISEMENT
NNPLC confirms date to commence sale of Dangote petrol

Segun Adeyemi

NNPCL's confirmation follows the Federal Government's declaration that a massive supply of petrol is expected by the weekend, though it ruled out any price fixing.

Aliko Dangote on Tuesday, September 3, unveiled sample of refined petrol from the $20bn Dangote Refinery. [Getty Images]
Aliko Dangote on Tuesday, September 3, unveiled sample of refined petrol from the $20bn Dangote Refinery. [Getty Images]

This announcement was made in a press release signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer Olufemi Soneye, stating that the price of petrol will now be determined by market forces rather than government intervention.

Adedapo Segun, NNPCL's Executive Vice President of Downstream, confirmed that the sector's deregulation is now in full effect, dispelling rumours that the NNPCL would continue to set fuel prices.

"The market has been deregulated, meaning that petrol prices are now determined by market forces rather than by the government or NNPC Ltd," Segun emphasised.

READ ALSO: Dangote speaks on fuel prices, predicts sale of petrol in 48hrs

Segun also highlighted that foreign exchange challenges had been a key factor in petrol price fluctuations. Section 205 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) established the framework for deregulated pricing.

Regarding the ongoing fuel scarcity, Segun assured Nigerians that the situation would improve in the coming days.

"We are collaborating with marketers to ensure stations open early, close late, and maintain adequate fuel supply. The scarcity should ease in the next few days as more stations recalibrate and begin operations," he added.

NNPCL's confirmation follows the Federal Government's declaration that a massive supply of petrol is expected by the weekend, though it ruled out any price fixing.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

