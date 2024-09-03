Dangote speaks on fuel prices, predicts sale of petrol in 48hrs

This development hinges on finalising agreements with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), a process that could be completed imminently.

“Our PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) can be in filling stations within the next 48 hours, depending on NNPCL,” Dangote stated.

What will petrol price be?

He added that the petrol pricing structure, crafted and approved by the Federal Executive Council under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is nearing finalisation.

The billionaire industrialist expressed confidence in the quality of the petrol from his refinery, assuring Nigerians that they will benefit from superior fuel that will enhance the longevity of vehicle engines.

“It’s a celebration day for Nigerians,” he declared. “The quality here will match that of anywhere in the world; US, America, we will make sure that nobody will beat us in terms of quality.”

Dangote’s refinery, which began operations in December with a capacity of 350,000 barrels per day, is poised to ramp up to its full capacity by year’s end.

The facility has already commenced the supply of diesel and aviation fuel, with petrol now set to join the list.