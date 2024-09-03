ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Dangote speaks on fuel prices, predicts sale of petrol in 48hrs

Segun Adeyemi

The Dangote Refinery has already commenced the supply of diesel and aviation fuel, with petrol now set to join the list.

Aliko Dangote [Getty Images]
Aliko Dangote [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This development hinges on finalising agreements with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), a process that could be completed imminently.

“Our PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) can be in filling stations within the next 48 hours, depending on NNPCL,” Dangote stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the petrol pricing structure, crafted and approved by the Federal Executive Council under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is nearing finalisation.

The billionaire industrialist expressed confidence in the quality of the petrol from his refinery, assuring Nigerians that they will benefit from superior fuel that will enhance the longevity of vehicle engines.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Dangote displays sample of petrol from refinery as production begins

“It’s a celebration day for Nigerians,” he declared. “The quality here will match that of anywhere in the world; US, America, we will make sure that nobody will beat us in terms of quality.”

Dangote’s refinery, which began operations in December with a capacity of 350,000 barrels per day, is poised to ramp up to its full capacity by year’s end.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility has already commenced the supply of diesel and aviation fuel, with petrol now set to join the list.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with energy challenges and soaring petrol prices following the removal of subsidies in May 2023, the entry of Dangote’s refined petrol into the market could signal a significant shift in the country’s fuel landscape.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group slams Wike's threats, says he can’t return Rivers, Nigeria to absolutism

Group slams Wike's threats, says he can’t return Rivers, Nigeria to absolutism

NNPCL hikes petrol price to ₦855/litre in Lagos

NNPCL hikes petrol price to ₦855/litre in Lagos

Akwa Ibom SSCE top scorer awarded ₦1.5 million for outstanding performance

Akwa Ibom SSCE top scorer awarded ₦1.5 million for outstanding performance

Dangote speaks on fuel prices, predicts sale of petrol in 48hrs

Dangote speaks on fuel prices, predicts sale of petrol in 48hrs

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

I've been here since 3 am but can't get fuel - Calabar residents lament scarcity

I've been here since 3 am but can't get fuel - Calabar residents lament scarcity

VIDEO: Dangote displays sample of petrol from refinery as production begins

VIDEO: Dangote displays sample of petrol from refinery as production begins

5 times Wike defied PDP and nothing happened

5 times Wike defied PDP and nothing happened

VIDEO: Northern Senator denies controversial viral sex tape

VIDEO: Northern Senator denies controversial viral sex tape

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Commission dismisses 3 officers, demotes 1 for alleged misconduct in Niger [Daily Asset Online]

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience

The new DSS boss, Adeola Ajayi has been instrumental in fostering better cooperation between the DSS and other security agencies, as proven by his stint in other states he has served. [X, formerly Twitter]

Who is Adeola Ajayi? 5 things to know about new DSS DG

L-R: Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure and Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. [Facebook/Guardian]

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Atiku Abubakar has continued to critique the economic and socio-political policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [George Osodi/Getty Images and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook]

Atiku berates Tinubu for banning U-18 candidates from writing WAEC, NECO exams