Buhari, Peter Obi touch down Lagos for launch of Dangote Refinery
This milestone occasion will witness the official commissioning of the refinery, which is projected to yield an excess of around 38 million liters of petroleum products on a daily basis, comprising petrol, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuel, to meet the demands of Nigeria.
President Buhari was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival in Lagos, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group, personally greeting him.
Furthermore, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has also made his way to the venue to witness the grand opening of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.
The commissioning ceremony is expected to be graced by the presence of five African heads of state, including President Buhari. Among the notable dignitaries scheduled to attend this auspicious occasion are President Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic, and President Mahamat Déby of Chad.
Boasting an impressive refining capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the Dangote Refinery holds immense significance as it will play a pivotal role in the conversion of crude oil into an array of essential petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, and kerosene.
